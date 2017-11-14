MHS student attends conference at SC State House
by Submitted by Reader | November 14, 2017 8:30 am
Rep. John Richard King, chairman of the South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus, left, stands with Jordon Shaw, center, and Rep. Jerry N. Govan, chairman-elect of the SCLBC, on Oct. 31 as Shaw attended the 11th annual SCLBC conference held at the South Carolina State House.
Manning High School senior Jordon Shaw participated recently in the 11th annual South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus Student Leadership Conference.
Held Oct. 31, the conference gives high school students a first-hand look at how legislation is passed at the South Carolina State House. While at the conference, Shaw served on the Ways and Means Committee He acted as a legislator, engaging in a mock session where he discussed and debated bills in the State House chambers.
“It was a great and eye-opening experience,” said Shaw. “It makes you have an even greater appreciation for the men and women who lead our state.”
