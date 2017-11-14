Charleston County man charged for solicitation of a minor

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Friday the arrest of James Edward Jone, 69, of Seabrook Island on five charges connected to the solicitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Jones engaged in sexually-explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a minor.

Jones was arrested on Nov. 8. He is charged with five counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.