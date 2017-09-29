Update: Monarchs
by Staff Reports | September 29, 2017 8:08 pm
Last Updated: September 29, 2017 at 8:38 pm
With 6 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, the Manning High School Monarchs are down 13-0 against Hanahan.
by Staff Reports | September 29, 2017 8:08 pm
Last Updated: September 29, 2017 at 8:38 pm
With 6 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, the Manning High School Monarchs are down 13-0 against Hanahan.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.