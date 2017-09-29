Today in History: Sept. 29

522 BC – Darius I of Persia kills the Magian usurper Gaumata, securing his hold as king of the Persian Empire.

61 BC – Pompey the Great celebrates his third triumph for victories over the pirates and the end of the Mithridatic Wars on his 45th birthday.

1227 – Frederick II, Holy Roman Emperor, is excommunicated by Pope Gregory IX for his failure to participate in the Crusades.

1364 – Battle of Auray: English forces defeat the French in Brittany; end of the War of the Breton Succession.

1567 – At a dinner, Fernando Álvarez de Toledo, 3rd Duke of Alba arrests Lamoral, Count of Egmont and Philip de Montmorency, Count of Horn for treason.

1578 – Tegucigalpa, capital city of Honduras, is claimed by the Spaniards.

1650 – Henry Robinson opens his Office of Addresses and Encounters in Threadneedle Street, London.

1717 – An earthquake strikes Antigua Guatemala, destroying much of the city’s architecture and making authorities consider moving the capital to a different city.

1789 – The United States Department of War first establishes a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.

1789 – The 1st United States Congress adjourns.

1829 – The Metropolitan Police of London, later also known as the Met, is founded.

1848 – Battle of Pákozd: Stalemate between Hungarian and Croatian forces at Pákozd; the first battle of the Hungarian Revolution of 1848.

1850 – The papal bull Universalis Ecclesiae restores the Roman Catholic hierarchy in England and Wales.

1864 – American Civil War: The Battle of Chaffin’s Farm is fought.

1885 – The first practical public electric tramway in the world is opened in Blackpool, England.

1907 – The cornerstone is laid at Washington National Cathedral in the U.S. capital.

1911 – Italy declares war on the Ottoman Empire.

1918 – World War I: Battle of St. Quentin Canal: The Hindenburg Line is broken by Allied forces. Bulgaria signs an armistice.

1923 – The British Mandate for Palestine takes effect, creating Mandatory Palestine.

1923 – The French Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon takes effect.

1932 – Chaco War: Last day of the Battle of Boquerón between Paraguay and Bolivia.

1938 – The Munich Agreement between Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy settles the Sudetenland dispute in Germany’s favor. The Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia are not invited.

1940 – Two Avro Ansons of No. 2 Service Flying Training School RAAF collide in mid-air over Brocklesby, New South Wales, Australia, remain locked together after colliding, and then land safely.

1941 – World War II: Holocaust in Kiev, Soviet Union: German Einsatzgruppe C begins the Babi Yar massacre, according to the Einsatzgruppen operational situation report.

1949 – The Communist Party of China writes the Common Programme for the future People’s Republic of China.

1950 – The United Nations Security Council Resolution 87 relating to Taiwan is adopted.

1954 – The convention establishing CERN (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) is signed.

1957 – Twenty MCi (740 petabecquerels) of radioactive material is released in an explosion at the Soviet Mayak nuclear plant at Chelyabinsk.

1960 – Nikita Khrushchev, leader of Soviet Union, disrupts a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly with a number of angry outbursts.

1963 – The second period of the Second Vatican Council opens.

1964 – The Argentine comic strip Mafalda is published for the first time.

1966 – The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.

1969 – The Fourteenth Symphony of Dmitri Shostakovich received its official premiere.

1971 – Oman joins the Arab League.

1972 – China–Japan relations: Japan establishes diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China after breaking official ties with the Republic of China.

1975 – WGPR in Detroit, Michigan, becomes the world’s first black-owned-and-operated television station.

1979 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to visit Ireland.

1982 – The Chicago Tylenol murders begin when the first of seven individuals dies in metropolitan Chicago.

1988 – Space Shuttle: NASA launches STS-26, the return to flight mission, after the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster.

1990 – Construction of the Washington National Cathedral is completed.

1990 – The YF-22, which would later become the F-22 Raptor, flies for the first time.

1991 – Military coup in Haiti (1991 Haitian coup d’état).

1992 – Brazilian President Fernando Collor de Mello is impeached.

1995 – The United States Navy disbands Fighter Squadron 84 (VF-84), nicknamed the “Jolly Rogers”.

2004 – The asteroid 4179 Toutatis passes within four lunar distances of Earth.

2004 – The Burt Rutan Ansari X Prize entry SpaceShipOne performs a successful spaceflight, the first of two required to win the prize.

2006 – Gol Transportes Aéreos Flight 1907 collides in mid-air with an Embraer Legacy 600 business jet near Peixoto de Azevedo, Mato Grosso, Brazil, killing 154 people, and triggering a Brazilian aviation crisis.

2007 – Calder Hall, the world’s first commercial nuclear power station, is demolished in a controlled explosion.

2008 – Following the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual, The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 777.68 points, the largest single-day point loss in its history.

2009 – The 8.1 Mw Samoa earthquake strikes with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VI (Strong). A destructive tsunami follows, leaving 189 dead and hundreds injured.

2013 – Over 42 people are killed by members of Boko Haram at the College of Agriculture in Gujba, Nigeria.