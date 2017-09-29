Man finds dog lost during wreck one month ago

Will Cabell has had a rough month.

After sustaining serious injuries in an automobile wreck on Interstate 95 in late August, he found himself in the hospital and without his best friend.

His and his wife’s Weimaraner, Daisy, panicked after the incident and ran from the twisted wreckage.

Cabell’s family mounted a search. Volunteers from throughout Clarendon County joined in. But it was a total stranger traveling from North Carolina to Florida that would reunite Cabell and his lost companion.

Employees with A Second Chance Animal Shelter of Clarendon County reported Saturday that a woman only identified as Sarah was traveling from North Carolina to Florida and called the shelter to say she’d found a Weimaraner off the interstate.

“She was traveling with a trailer full of furniture,” a post on the shelter’s Facebook page said. “She saw the Weimaraner on Interstate 95, and when she stopped the dog jumped into her car.”

Shelter employees told the good Samaritan how to find the facility on Alex Harvin Highway, and Sarah left her husband and the trailer on the side of the road to bring the Weimaraner – Daisy – to the shelter.

“We immediately called the point of contact that we had, Daisy’s grandfather, Nat,” said the shelter’s Facebook page. “He immediately called Will to let him know that we thought we had found Daisy.”

Cabell’s companion was chipped, and so shelter employees knew before he could even arrive that the dog was, in fact, his.

“I had already called the microchip company, who confirmed it was Daisy,” read the shelter’s Facebook post on the incident. “Will was already on Interstate 26 heading to Manning to get his baby.”

While Will had started to heal from his injuries – which included a large hematoma, reduced movement in his shoulder, a scar on his head and two black eyes for about three weeks – Daisy was not in the best shape herself.

“She was very thin; her back leg had a cut on it,” Cabell said. “Her leg looked like it might have been dislocated at some point. The shelter gave her some food and some loving until I could get there.”

Cabell said it was a “very happy and emotional reunion.”

“I wish we could say that we are all back to normal, but Daisy has a long road ahead of her,” Cabell said. “She has a herniated diaphragm, issues with her liver and lungs and also a dislocated hip. Hopefully, she’ll recover well from all the surgeries over the next few weeks and be back to her old self, which we’re ready for.”

Cabell said he is thankful for everyone who helped look for Daisy, including Black River Rescue, who brought out a bloodhound.

Elizabeth Cabell said that after an online plea, “people from all over South Carolina shared the link and even traveled to Manning to help look for Daisy.”

“Daisy had survived a hurricane, a solar eclipse, busy interstate traffic and a month without daily food and water,” Elizabeth Cabell said.

Cabell said he’s happy to have his “tough girl” back.

“She’s mine,” he said. “It’s a great feeling having her back. She’s one tough girl.”

Friends have started a fundraising site for Daisy to help with her medical expenses. Folks may donate by visiting www.youcaring.com/elizabethcabell-959438.

