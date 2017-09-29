Lady Saints defeat Andrew Jackson Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity volleyball team picked a region win over Andrew Jackson Academy 3-2 with scores of 25-22 (L), 25-21 (W), 25-12 (W), 26-24 (L) and 15-8 (W).

Mallory McIntosh led the Lady Saints with 31 service points. Ava English had 20 points and Sara James ended with 19 points. The Lady Saints are now 6-5 on the season.