Cora Maybelle Tobias Jackson

SUMTER – Cora Maybelle Tobias Jackson, 85, widow of Ernest Leroy Jackson, died Thursday, September 28, 2017, at her home.

Born January 1, 1932, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Pinkney Tobias and the late Cora Mae Childers Tobias. She attended Manning High School and she attended Pocalla Holiness Church until her health failed.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Labonte of Chicopee, MA and Patsy J. Godin (Geaton) of Sumter; a stepdaughter, Sylvia M. Pack (Robert) of Sumter; a stepson, Edward L. Jackson of Darlington; two sisters, Leola Thrailkill of Columbia and Ruby Lee Lowery (Walter) of Ocala, FL; a sister-in-law, Margaret Tobias of Greeleyville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Halpin; a brother, Joseph E. Tobias; and five sisters, Janie Cutter, Lillian Tobias, Rounette Hodge, Vernita Caldwell and Bertha Mae Birchmore.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017, in the chapel of Elmore Cannon Stephens Funeral Home, 515 Miller Road, Sumter. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Elmore Cannon Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 4495 Pond Loop Road, Sumter.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org