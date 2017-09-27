Summerton counselor named to USC Board of Visitors

Clarendon Behavioral Health Services Chief Executive Officer Ann Kirven has been named a member of the University of South Carolina Board of Visitors.

The Board of Visitors works with the Board of Trustees and President Harris Pastides on issues regarding promotion of the university. The board works to strengthen the university’s image through the encouragement of alumni participation, advocacy and inviting general public support for Carolina’s mission.

She is a graduate of USC, having received a master’s of education in rehabilitative counseling in 1975. She has worked for Clarendon Behavioral Health Services since that same year.

She has served on the boards of many organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Clarendon County Gamecock Club, the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce and the Behavioral Health Services Association.