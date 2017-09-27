Orangeburg deputies seeking Santee shooter

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for an active shooter from an incident which happened in the Santee area on Tuesday night.

Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Lamont Shuler, 24, of 9367 Old No. 6 Highway in Santee, died at his home, where the incident occurred, according to the Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

At least two other people were injured in the incident, deputies reported.

Fogle said the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies said that a witness called deputies about 10:29 p.m. Tuesday to report the shooting, in which three men, including Shuler, sustained gunshot wounds. Deputies discovered the three men in the back yard of Shuler’s home.

One of the men had a gunshot wound on both legs, another had a gunshot wound to the left side of his rib cage and the third had three or more gunshot wounds to his back, legs and arms.

Two men were transported by helicopters to a Charleston-area hospital, the Times and Democrat reported. A neighbor told deputies that he saw a black General Motors vehicle pull into the yard and two men exit the vehicle.Then he heard several gunshots. The two men ran back to the vehicle and left.