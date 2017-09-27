JV Lady Saints keep record at 10-0
by Submitted via Email | September 27, 2017 6:14 pm
The Clarendon Hall junior varsity volleyball team ran its record to 10-0 on the season with a 2-0 win over Dorchester Academy. Set scores were 25-14 and 25-18. Hadleigh McIntosh led the JV Lady Saints with 12 service points. Amberly Way had 11 points and six aces, while Aubrey Edwards had 10 points and four aces. The JV Lady Saints will travel Thursday to Andrew Jackson Academy.
