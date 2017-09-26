Sheriff: Turbeville residents need to be on the lookout in wake of car break-ins

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley is warning residents on the northern end of the county to be on full alert in the wake of several vehicle break-ins in that area.

Baxley said that the rash of break-ins began Sept. 21.

“These criminal acts are reported mainly on the north end – Turbeville – of the county,” Baxley said in a release. “The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office began investigations immediately after receiving a report of multiple car break-ins.”

Investigators have reported that the intruders seem to be seeking mainly firearms, money and other items of value from the vehicles.

“Please keep your vehicle doors locked at all times, do not leave any valuables in your vehicle, keep outside lights on and be on constant look-out for any suspicious persons or vehicles in your area,” Baxley said. “Please report this activity immediately by calling 911.”

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrol in this area, and Baxley advises residents to record serial numbers and any other identifying marks for electronic items, as well as other items of value.

“Should other incidents such as this occur, the serial number will assist law enforcement in properly investigating the case,” he said.

Anyone with information as to the identity of any suspects related to these offenses should call Capt. Kenneth Clark at (803) 435-4414.