Sheriff: ‘Shooting victim’ shot himself

Last Updated: September 26, 2017 at 12:20 pm

A man that deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office believed was shot Saturday in the upper thigh and then abandoned in front of SAFE Federal Credit Union appears to be his own victim.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said Saturday that 18-year-old Cameron Conyers was dropped off in front of SAFE, where deputies found him with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Baxley said at the time that deputies were seeking Conyers’ shooter.

However, after further investigation, Baxley said Tuesday that Conyers instead suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Forest Villa Apartments.

Conyers then called 911, and EMS and dispatchers notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Baxley said that Conyers was not allowed to possess a firearm under South Carolina law. According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Conyers pleaded guilty in 2016 to third-degree burglary, receiving a sentence under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, suspended to time-served and 30 months’ probation.

South Carolina law prohibits convicted felons from owning or possessing firearms.

“The handgun was recovered in the parking lot of Forest Villa Apartments and is in evidence,” said Baxley.

He said that charges are pending against Conyers for unlawful carrying of a pistol. He said that Conyers’ injury to his leg is non-life threatening.