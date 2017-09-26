Pet of the Day: Pickles

Pickles is a 7-month-old male, black-and-tan chihuahua mix weighing about 10 pounds. He is current on all of his age appropriate shots and has been neutered. He is a little timid at first until he gets to know you. He has a hilarious personality and loves his belly to be rubbed. Our adoption fee for all dogs is $125. If you think this is the guy for you, visit the shelter on Alex Harvin Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or visit www.asecondchanceanimalshelter.com.