LMA Anchor Club works with Pilot Club at Kids’ Day
by Submitted via Email | September 26, 2017 4:03 am
Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 10:06 am
The Laurence Manning Academy Anchor Club presented a puppet show teaching brain safety under the auspices of the Pilot Club on Saturday at Kids’ Day of Clarendon County. The club is sponsored by LMA teacher Jessica McFaddin.
