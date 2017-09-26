Lady Swampcats fall to Orangeburg Prep

The Laurence Manning Academy Lady Swampcats fell 3-0 to Orangeburg Prep on Thursday night, with game scores of 35-9, 25-13 and 25-13. Kayla Acord had three kills, one dig, one serve point and one ace. Trinity Harrington had seven kills, one dig and one serve point. Maggie Josey had two blocks and one kill. Madilyn Richburg had two kills and two serve points. Madisyn Hudson had three assists and one serve point. Bailey Moore had one kill and one serve point. Perry Lee Love Hicks had 10 assists, one dig, five serve points and two aces. The team’s record is 0-8.