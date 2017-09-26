JV Lady Swampcats fall to Orangeburg Prep

The Laurence Manning Academy junior varsity Lady Swampcats fell 2-0 on Thursday to Orangeburg Prep, with game scores of 25-11 and 25-18. Kinsey Bjork had two serve points. Abby Anderson had six assists, four digs and eight serve points. Callie Thompson had two kills. Brooke Thompson had four kills, one dig and two serve points and two aces. The team’s record is now 1-7.