Hospital holds Community Partners Luncheon

McLeod Health Clarendon held its first Community Partners Luncheon on Sept. 14.

Offered in conjunction with the McLeod Foundation, the Community Partners Program allows community leaders to join McLeod administrators and physicians on a behind-the-scenes look at healthcare at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Seventeen community members attended the program, which featured a presentation by Dr. Christopher Crawford about stroke and cardiac care at McLeod Health Clarendon.

EMS and Cypress Transport Director Brad Gerfin also gave a presentation about the community paramedicine program that McLeod Health Clarendon received from the Duke Endowment to establish.

Attendees were able to tour a patient room and see a demonstration of an AccuVein Illumination and Language Interpretation Services equipment by Clinical Specialist Terri Greene.

The luncheon concluded with a tour of the Emergency Department.

For more information on the McLeod Foundation, visit www.mcleodfoundation.org.