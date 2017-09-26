District 2 calls for special meeting Wednesday
by Submitted via Email | September 26, 2017 2:39 am
Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 3:45 pm
Clarendon School District 2’s Board of Trustees has called a special meeting to be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the district office boardroom, 15 Major Drive in Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.