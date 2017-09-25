West: Monarchs hope to build on 6-0 season momentum

The Manning High School varsity Monarchs’ run at a perfect season has to do with some good coaching and some good players doing excellent work, said Head Coach Keith West.

“And it’s also a little bit of luck,” West said Monday night, just a few days after his players bested May River by a single point to keep the team’s record at 6-0 for the season.

“We’ve won a couple of really tight games,” he said. “So, we’ve had a little luck involved. But our kids have done a great job in those tough games of not giving up. We’ve had some good coaching, and our players have done an excellent job in staying focused.”

West, who is in his second year as Clarendon School District 2 athletic director and head football coach, said two out of the team’s last three games were nail-biters.

After all, the Monarchs beat May River 28-17, and two weeks earlier defeated Crestwood 21-20.

“And then we had our very first game of the year against Wade Hampton, where we went into triple overtime,” West said. Ultimately, the Monarchs came out on top in that game with a final score of 39-33. “Sometimes I think back and think it was too much of a nail-biter. But that first game gave us a momentum.”

That momentum was amped up Friday night at home as more than 30 graduating classes returned to Manning High School’s Ramsey Stadium for Homecoming. Each class had its own tailgating spot, giving the atmosphere an electricity that West said bolstered his players’ growing confidence.

“The kids were really excited,” West said. “We had a big crowd, and they were excited to play in front of the home crowd at Homecoming. I think that energy was really behind them.”

Caleb White got the Monarchs off to a good start, with an interception early in the first quarter, leading to an 11-yard pass to score. Mere moments later, Monarch Dierell Parker intercepted a pass from May River Sharks’ quarterback Ahmad Green to run 32 yards into the end zone.

The score was 14-0 and 5 minutes remained in the first quarter.

“And then May River came back with its own drive,” said West, noting the Sharks moving 61 yards over the next seven plays. By the end of the first quarter, the score was at 14-7.

It was during the second quarter where the May River Sharks would first tie the game, running 86 yards to score.

Cam’Ron Cain gave the Monarchs its next touchdown, running nine yards into the end zone after 12 plays by the home team to get him there. At halftime, the Monarchs were up 21-14.

Late in the third quarter, the Sharks tied the game for the second time as Green lobbed the pigskin to Melvin Liverman, who ran 90 yards for a touchdown.

“It was almost unbelievable,” said West. “It’s 21-21, but my kids didn’t give up.”

The Monarchs kept their spirits up despite not being able to get a first down on their next possession. They continued to be optimistic even as May River scored yet again on its next possession to bring the score to 27-21, with the Sharks in the lead.

Cain would help the Monarchs score again with 15 seconds left in the third quarter, West noted.

“Bryan Morez made what would be the game-winning kick,” West said. “I’m proud of my guys. They never gave up. It was a close game all around.”

Four more games in the regular season remain, West noted, and he hopes his players can keep the momentum going.

“I think they’re starting to see what we can really do if we stay focused the rest of the year,” West said. “They see that we have big things ahead of us. They’re not looking behind. They’re looking ahead at the big possibilities.”

One of West’s best weapons is quarterback Jack Owens, labeled by the Florence Morning News as the No. 2 player in the Pee Dee area.

“He’s very smart; he’s very accurate,” said West. “He throws the ball on time. He’s an excellent leader, and he helps run my offense very well.”

Photos provided by Larena Evers Powers