Upstate restaurant owner refuses to play NFL games, supports Trump’s statements against protesting players

An upstate restaurant has taken a stand against the NFL after many of the league’s players refuse to do so during the playing of the National Anthem.

Greenville’s Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House did not play any NFL games Sunday, according to owner David McCraw, who agrees with President Donald Trump’s stance against the NFL’s allowing its players to make what many see as political statements on the field.

“No NFL games will be played at Palmetto Alehouse until every player stands in respect to our flag and our country,” McCraw said in a post on Facebook. “This is a position that I’m going to take and I hope you will support me.”

The president said Friday that players who protest police brutality during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner – either by refusing to stand or conducting other acts of defiance – should be fired. He added Sunday that team owners should do something about such protests.

Since the owners won’t, McCraw said he will.

“Our country, our flag and our respect is at jeopardy,” McCraw added in a comment to his original Facebook post. “Either stand up or lay down. I choose to stand up for our country.”

McCraw said he was an ex-military member in an interview with foxcarolina.com, saying NFL players are entitled and arrogant individuals who use their position for advancement. He added that athletes and other celebrities shouldn’t tell others how to behave because they don’t share the same struggles as everyday people.