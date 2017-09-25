Santee-Lynches to host Job Fair in October

The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Sumter County Civic Center, 700 W. Libert St. in Sumter, in partnership with South Carolina Works and The Link, along with other business partners.

From 9 to 9:30 a.m., doors will be open to veterans only, according to a release from SLRCOG, which serves Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties with a diversity of services requested by local governments including grant resource identification and administration; local and regional planning; economic development assistance; workforce training and development; assistance for the aging; affordable housing; community development; water and sewer development; transportation. public safety; and inter-governmental management assistance.

Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments, founded in 1971, is one of 10 regional, sub-state districts authorized in the state to provide such services. Regional Councils, which make up the South Carolina Association of Regional Councils, do not pass legislation, enforce laws or levy taxes. Rather, their purpose is to work with local governments and public agencies to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

“COGs are a means of bringing the public and private sector leaders of a region together to determine needs, to set priorities, to develop alternative solutions to common problems and to capitalize on mutually beneficial opportunities,” reads the agency’s website.

In a news release, Santee-Lynches officials said that several area employers will be at the job fair, including Continental Tire, Meritor, Coca-Cola, Thompson Construction, Cardinal Health and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. More than 60 employers are expected to participate, the release states.

“People are the most important resource we have in our region, and this event will provide a tremendous opportunity for employers to meet their workforce needs by connecting with the current population that is engaged in the pursuit of happiness through the proactive process of seeking a fulfilling occupation,” said SLRCOG Interim Executive Director Kathy Powell.

There is limited space available for additional employers to register with no cost to participate.

For more information, call Steve Berger at SC Works at 1 (803) 774-1306 or 1 (803) 305-5122.

