Saints man community garden, donate vegetables to locals
by Submitted via Email | September 25, 2017 5:52 am
Last Updated: September 24, 2017 at 11:54 pm
Clarendon Hall students have been helping with a community garden, donating vegetables to a local food bank at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Summerton currently has no grocery store. This garden was planted to help get produce to locals who may not have access to fresh vegetables otherwise.
