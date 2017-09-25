Poll: Do you support the actions of NFL players taking a knee or remaining seated for the playing of the National Anthem?

Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 5:50 pm

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick are shown kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem during a pre-season game in 2016 in this photo provided courtesy of USA Today.

Though the issue was first brought to light in 2016 as Colin Kaepernick took a knee during pre-season football games, the issue of certain NFL players – and even whole teams – either remaining seated for the National Anthem or taking a knee as Kaepernick did is once again in the news. Players who speak out about the issue say they are not protesting the flag or the National Anthem, but rather racial injustice in the United States. Detractors state that it is utter disrespect and players should be fined or suspended for not respecting the National Anthem and the flag. What do you think? Let us know your opinion in the comments.