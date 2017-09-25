Pilot Club to host Card Benefit

Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 12:57 am

The Clarendon County Pilot Club will host its annual Card Benefit from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Presbyterian Church at Manning on North Brooks Street. Get up a table and support the Pilot Club. There will be delicious food and great prizes. The cost to play is $15. For more information, call Sandra Brewer at (803) 473-3186 or Margaret Robertson at (803) 435-8289.