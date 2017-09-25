ManningLive

Pilot Club presents bike helmets at Kids’ Day

by | September 25, 2017 10:03 am

The Clarendon County Pilot Club gave away 75 bike helmets during Kids’ Day of Clarendon County, held Saturday at Manning High School.

