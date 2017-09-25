Pet of the Day: Petey

Petey is a 4-year-old male, grey tabby, domestic, short-hair cat. He is current on all of his vaccinations, has been neutered and tested negative for feline leukemia. He loves to be outside and, if you own a golf cart, he makes the best riding partner. He is a little mischievous but loves to show affection! He is the mayor of the shelter! Our adoption fee for all cats and kittens is $50. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

