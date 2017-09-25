Morning Weather: Monday, Sept. 25
by Staff Reports | September 25, 2017 4:08 am
Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 12:09 am
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
by Staff Reports | September 25, 2017 4:08 am
Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 12:09 am
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.