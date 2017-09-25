Monarchs to host barbecue fundraiser Saturday

Lake Marion Heat will be selling its award-winning barbecue plates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Manning High School for $10 a plate to benefit the Monarch International Travel Team. The plate includes pulled pork, rice, hash, bread, pickles and your choice of baked beans or coleslaw. The Monarch International Travel Team includes a group of students aiming to travel during Spring Break 2018 to France, Italy and Spain. The day will also include a yard sale.