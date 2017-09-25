Letter: Thank God for our first responders

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following was in response to a manninglive.com post about the Clarendon County Fire Department promoting six of its firefighters in a ceremony last week at Weldon Auditorium.

Thank God we have such dedicated men and women to come to our aid in times of crisis. Their jobs require such strength and selfless dedication; their monetary rewards are slim. Why choose such a low-paying vocation? Like teaching, it is not a vocation one enters for the high pay scale.

Could it be they live by the Golden Rule? Love thy neighbor as thyself? I think so.

Thanks, you guys, for all you do!

T. GEDDINGS

Manning