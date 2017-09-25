Lady Saints fall to Jefferson Davis Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity volleyball team lost to Jefferson Davis 3-2 with scores of 25-17 (W), 25-23 (L), 25-23 (W), 25-19 (L) and 17-15 (L). Madison Kidd led the Lady Saints with 24 service points. Brynne Baxley had 23 points, and Mallory McIntosh had 19 with four aces. The Varsity Lady Saints are now 4-4 on the season, with a 2-3 region record.