HopeHealth renews accredited diabetes education program

Last Updated: September 25, 2017 at 10:44 am

HopeHealth recently renewed its status as an accredited diabetes education program by the American Association of Diabetes Educators for the Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) program. This allows residents in and around Florence, Williamsburg and Clarendon counties increased access to critical diabetes education services.

“Diabetes education is a collaborative process through which people with or at risk for diabetes gain the knowledge and skills needed to modify behavior and successfully self-manage the disease and its related conditions,” said Diabetes Education Accreditation Program Director Leslie E. Kolb, a registered nurse. “It is provided by diabetes educators.”

HopeHealth offers diabetes education classes at the Diabetes and Nutrition Center in the Medical Plaza in Florence as well as via telehealth services in its Kingstree and Manning offices.

“Trends show that diabetes education is moving out of the hospital and into the community, so AADE’s accreditation program was created, in part, to encourage diabetes education where the patient is seeking care,” said Kolb. “HopeHealth’s Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program is exactly the type of program we envisioned when we set up our accreditation program in 2009.”

HopeHealth is one of 21 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina and provides integrated health services for more than 37,000 patients in areas surrounding Clarendon, Aiken, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties.

Founded in 1991 as a grassroots HIV and AIDS support organization, HopeHealth was designated as a Federal Qualified Health Center in 2007, expanding its services to include primary and pediatric care.

Today, HopeHealth has 12 locations, with 10 community health centers and two infectious disease treatment and prevention centers. Additionally, nearly 60 providers cover primary, dental and chiropractic care, along with behavioral health and psychiatry, pain management, substance abuse and women’s health services.