Henry Abraham

SUMMERTON – Henry Abraham, 92, widower of Lenora Canty Abraham, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility in Summerton.

Born Sept. 17, 1925, in Manning, he was a son of the late Rev. Commodore Abraham and Lillie Abraham.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.