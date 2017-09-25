Henry Abraham
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | September 25, 2017 12:21 am
SUMMERTON – Henry Abraham, 92, widower of Lenora Canty Abraham, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility in Summerton.
Born Sept. 17, 1925, in Manning, he was a son of the late Rev. Commodore Abraham and Lillie Abraham.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
