Destiny Frazier-Dinkins

Destiny Frazier-Dinkins, 30, wife of Minister Joseph Dinkins died Sept. 21, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.

Born Jan. 2, 1987, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Robert Tindal and Cynthia Frazier Hilton.

The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Tasha Frazier, 4006 Ginger Lane in Sumter.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.