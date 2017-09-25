Destiny Frazier-Dinkins
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | September 25, 2017 12:23 am
Destiny Frazier-Dinkins, 30, wife of Minister Joseph Dinkins died Sept. 21, 2017, at McLeod Health Clarendon.
Born Jan. 2, 1987, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Robert Tindal and Cynthia Frazier Hilton.
The family will receive friends at the home of her sister, Tasha Frazier, 4006 Ginger Lane in Sumter.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.