Ragin recognized for service to county
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 24, 2017 10:16 am
Last Updated: September 23, 2017 at 8:17 pm
Clarendon County Council recognized David Ragin on Sept. 14 for five years as a custodian with the county facilities department. He was presented with a certificate and a 10-year pin by Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.
