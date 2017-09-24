Fannie Stewart Wilson

Last Updated: September 23, 2017 at 7:27 pm

FLORENCE – Fannie Stewart Wilson, 89, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at the McLeod Hospice House.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church. Interment followed at Byrd Cemetery.

Born in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Percy and Maggie Elizabeth Langston Billups.

She was first married to the late J.C. Stewart and then to the late Edwin Wilson.

Survivors include her children, Paula (Jimmy) Bramlett, Beth (Bill) Bennett and James (Joyce) Stewart; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Stewart Holcomb; three brothers; three sisters; and a great-grandchild.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church, care of Feed the Hungry Project” 3234 Hill Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.

You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto St. in Florence is assisting the family with arrangements.