Tractor Supply invites Manning vendors to showcase goods at Farmers Market

The Tractor Supply store in Manning is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its Farmers Market on October 7.

Tractor Supply is encouraging crafters and growers with an interest in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, art and gardening to sign up. To register, vendors can visit TSCEventPartners.com or the Manning store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also welcome to register.

“The Farmers Market will be a celebration of the talent and expertise in our community,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local store marketing at Tractor Supply.

By registering, participants will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their goods and services, free of charge, in tented areas near the storefront.

“Whether it’s a side business or a hobby, our customers take pride in what they build, create and grow, and we want to help them share their talents with the community,” said Reiter. “At Tractor Supply, service means more than helping customers save time and money, it means serving our community and supporting our customers’ passions.”

Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At July 1, 2017, the Company operated 1,630 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.tractorsupply.com.