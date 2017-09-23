Say hello to Manning High School Homecoming Queen Kellynn Davis
by Staff Reports | September 23, 2017 1:14 pm
Kellynn Davis was crowned 2017 Manning High School Homecoming Queen on Friday night during the Monarchs’ home football game against May River.
