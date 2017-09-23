Pig Tales back after 3-year hiatus

The Friends of the Harvin Clarendon County Library are bringing back one of the group’s most popular and successful fundraisers at the end of the month.

Pig Tales will return to the library grounds Sept. 30, with various events for adults and children throughout the day.

“As the Friends of the Library worked on re-energizing themselves last year, it was always their intention to bring back Pig Tales as a fundraising program for the group and as an event for the community,” said library Executive Director Charlotte Johnston. “Pig Tales in the past had been a larger venture – and it could grow to be a larger event again in the future – but the friends wanted to start off a bit smaller for now.”

This year’s event will feature a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with barbecue pick-up that morning and craft activities for children in the afternoon.

“The friends are their own non-profit organization and exist to support and supplement the efforts of the county library in its programs and services for Clarendon County,” said Johnston. “The friends have supported the library in many ways in the past years, including by making eBooks available to county library users, purchasing new furniture for the library facility in Manning, financially supporting the summer reading programs and so much more.”

Johnston said that support from the organization allows the library to “go beyond offering the essentials that the county funding already provides.”

“(This helps) make the library experience for Clarendon County residents once that is extra welcoming, comfortable, useful, educational and supportive of community needs,” she said.

Johnston said that Pig Tales features three parts this year.

“Folks can pre-order one of Lamar’s award-winning barbecue Boston butts by Sept. 22 and pick it up on Sept. 30 in the morning at the library during Pig Tales,” said Johnston. “We do ask that folks pre-order so that we can purchase the right amount of butts ahead of time and have time to have them cooked before the vent.”

Pre-orders can be made at the library, and butts are $30 each for an eight to 10-pound piece with the bone in.

“The second part is that we will be selling used books all day,” said Johnston. “We’ll have popular fiction, old classics, history books, cookbooks, craft books, children’s books, books on CD and even some DVDs and other items like educational workbooks.”

Johnston said the library is accepting donations of gently used materials for the book sale, and that folks can drop those items off by the library anytime before Sept. 29.

“The third piece of Pig Tales is that we will have free craft activities for children in the afternoon, something fun for kids to do while adults shop at the used book sale,” said Johnston.

She said it’s been about three years since the last event, which started in 2007.