Lady Swampcats receive State Championship rings
by Larry Hewett | September 23, 2017 5:21 am
Last Updated: September 23, 2017 at 12:22 pm
The 2017 Laurence Manning Academy varsity Lady Swampcats softball team received their State Championship rings Sept. 15 during the school’s home football game in Manning. The team won its second state title in two years in May.
