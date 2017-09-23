Deputies searching for shooter, man shot in upper thigh

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man alleged to have shot an 18-year-old Manning man earlier Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said that 18-year-old Cameron Conyers was shot in the upper thigh and then “dropped off” in front of SAFE Federal Credit Union on Paxville Highway.

“He was not shot there, and nothing happened at the bank itself,” said Baxley. “That’s just where they left him there in front of the bank on Paxville Highway.”

Baxley said deputies are still investigating the incident. He said Conyers would not give a description of his attacker.

“We don’t believe his injuries to be life-threatening,” said Baxley.

