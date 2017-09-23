Connors recognized for service with CCFD
by Robert Joseph Baker | September 23, 2017 8:13 pm
Casey Connors was recognized Sept. 14 by Clarendon County Council for five years of service as a lieutenant with the Clarendon County Fire Department, receiving a certificate and pin from Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart and Administrator David Epperson.
