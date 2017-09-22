Wreck at Raccoon Road, Paxville Highway
by Staff Reports | September 22, 2017 12:52 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with no injuries at S.C. 261 and Raccoon Road in Manning.
