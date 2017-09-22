Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints volleyball team fell 3-1 to Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday with game scores of 25-23 (W), 25-20, 25-19 and 25-15. Sara James led the Lady Saints with 17 service points. Madison Kidd finished with 14 points, and Ava English finished with 13 points. The Lady Saints are now 4-5 on the season.