Lady Saints fall to Patrick Henry Academy
by Submitted via Email | September 22, 2017 11:01 am
The Clarendon Hall varsity Lady Saints volleyball team fell 3-1 to Patrick Henry Academy on Thursday with game scores of 25-23 (W), 25-20, 25-19 and 25-15. Sara James led the Lady Saints with 17 service points. Madison Kidd finished with 14 points, and Ava English finished with 13 points. The Lady Saints are now 4-5 on the season.
