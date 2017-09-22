JV Lady Saints keep perfect record in volleyball

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity volleyball team improved its record to 9-0 on the season with a 2-1 region victory over Patrick Henry Academy in Summerton on Thursday. Games scores were 22-25, 25-15 and 25-19. Amberly Way led the JV Lady Saints with 14 service points and three aces. Hadleigh McIntosh added 13 points and Aubrey Edwards had 12 points. Olivia Wilson and Whitney Avins had four aces each.