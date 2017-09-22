How waiting killed my kidneys

When I first began experiencing nighttime nausea in mid- to late-2014, I chalked it up to my sugar being high.

I was diagnosed with Type II diabetes just two years earlier, and while my sugars were never exceedingly high, I did have moments where they would spike in the 300s, which would make me feel significantly ill.

On some of these occasions, I would wake up with an uncontrollable urge to vomit. I’d take care of business, as it were, and then check my sugar, and sure enough, it would be high.

I never learned my lesson, and periodically, I’d eat the wrong thing right before bedtime and I’d regret that decision come 2 or 3 a.m.

Fast forward to early 2016. I’d had bouts of this nighttime nausea maybe once or twice a week since I”d first discovered it in 2014. I had talked to my regular physician about it, and kept the issue quiet from friends.

One person, our former office manager Kirby, found out by mistake when I threw up at her house while staying with her during the aftermath of the 2015 flood, when I couldn’t get home due to all the flooding.

Kirby helped by giving me various anti-nausea medications, but that only masked the symptoms.

And I continued to ignore what would turn out to be a major issue.

In April 2016, I couldn’t ignore the issue any longer. I had been sick an entire weekend. That January, I had started working out in earnest, and I’d lost about 50 pounds on top of about 40 I’d lost the year before.

I was exhausted all the time, but I figured, hey, I’m getting up at 4:30 every morning to exercise and then going to work for eight to 12 hours, so I’m going to be tired.

I had put myself on a bit of a restricted diet. I really ate whatever I wanted, but I never ate after 6 p.m. anymore. This had helped tremendously with the nighttime nausea, but then I started experiencing the nausea every single morning.

After that entire weekend of being sick, my friends made me go back to the doctor.

She recommended a colonoscopy and an endoscopy, but also decided to send me back to my kidney doctor, whom I had not seen in four years. I had a kidney doctor, you see, because I had an acute kidney injury in 2009 after taking a prescribed medication that caused more problems than it fixed.

That first appointment, I certainly didn’t expect to be told my kidneys were failing.

Actually, they told me that over the phone, later that day after some tests were run. While in the room, Dr. Cain with Carolina Diabetes and Kidney Center and Sumter Medical Specialists ran through a checklist of kidney disease symptoms.

Nausea. Check. Vomiting. Check.Cold spells. Check. Foggy brain. Check. Burping. Check.

Hiccups. Check.

When he asked me about the hiccups, Leigh Ann was with me. She said it was like one of those “record-skipping” moments in an 1980s teen movie.

Dr. Cain made Leigh Ann and the nurse leave the room. Before I knew it, I was on the examining table, and he was poking and prodding and asking more questions.

Hiccups apparently were a sign of imminent renal failure. Who knew? Who knew that nausea and vomiting had anything to do with your kidneys?

Dr. Cain was very patient with me over the next two weeks. I went to see him three times a week to work on my blood pressure – which was averaging about 220/150 (normal is 120/80), another symptom of renal failure. Five blood pressure medications later, and we brought it down to a still high, but more comfortable 140/92.

Throughout the summer, Dr. Cain helped me reconstruct my diet. No potatoes. No tomatoes. No ketchup. It was hell. He started me on peritoneal dialysis in November. They say it takes about two to three months to notice a difference, but I noticed changes within just a couple of weeks.

Namely, the shakes I’d had for at least a year were slowly fading away.

By January of this year, the only symptom I had left were the hiccups. I still have them fairly regularly, but now I take a medication for them about once a day, and that helps a little bit.

I can’t say enough about Dr. Cain and the staff at Carolina Diabetes and Kidney Center. I wish that I had went to him back in 2014 when I was supposed to have a checkup. They might have caught my kidneys at 40 or 50 percent instead of 22 and, ultimately, 12 percent.

The one thing this experience taught me is not to wait until something is so terrible to have it checked out. Now, I’m not going to run to the doctor for a case of the sniffles, but if I’m experiencing some out-of-the-way aches and pains that are unusual, you best believe I’m going to be having that checked out this next go round.