Guilty Pleas: Sept. 13
by Staff Reports | September 22, 2017 5:16 am
Last Updated: September 18, 2017 at 10:35 pm
The following guilty plea was heard from Sept. 11-15 during a term of General Sessions in the 3rd Circuit Court of Clarendon County, with Judge Howard P. King presiding.
Elaine Brown of 121 Reardon St. in Manning, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to two counts of second-degree assault and battery, receiving a sentence of 18 months in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months’ probation. Brown was originally charged May 22, 2016, with attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
