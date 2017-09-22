CCFD promotes 6 during ceremony

Last Updated: September 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

The Clarendon County Fire Department promoted six firefighters on Tuesday night during a ceremony held at Weldon Auditorium. Promoted to lieutenant were Jessica Weinberg, Joseph McLeod and D. Mitchum. Promoted to captain were Michael Cothran, F.B. Jones and Lee Mahoney.

Six of Clarendon County’s finest received promotions on Tuesday night as the Clarendon County Fire Department held its recruit graduation ceremony at Weldon Auditorium.

“We’ve been growing from year to year, and with growth, we need leadership throughout the county,” said Deputy Chief Michael Johnson on Wednesday. “The ceremony was all about promoting those who are eligible for that leadership. Of course, we had a very good group to choose from.”

Those promoted to lieutenant included Jessica Weinberg, Joseph McLeod and D. Mitchum. Promoted to captain were Michael Cothran, F.B. Jones and Lee Mahoney.

