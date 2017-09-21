Stephanie Megan Fink

Last Updated: September 21, 2017 at 10:04 am

Stephanie Megan Fink, 33, died on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of Shirley Ann Delos Santos Fink and the late Donald Robert Fink. Stephanie was a hometown girl who graduated from Sumter High School in 2002 and from the University of South Carolina at Sumter with an associate of science degree. Stephanie was always happy and never met a stranger. She loved animals, cooking and sports, especially the Gamecocks and Redskins. She adored her family, especially her niece, Emiko, and nephew, Bryson. Like her father, Don, Stephanie had a love and special talent for music. Her infectious personality made her loved by all with whom she came in contact. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her mother, Shirley, she is survived by a brother, Michael Fink and his wife, Jennifer; a nephew, Bryson Fink; a niece, Emiko Fink; her fiancee, Ashley Turner; a grandfather, Jesus Delos Santos; a grandmother, Barbara Fink; a special friend, Matthew Underwood; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandfather, Lawrence Fink; and a grandmother, Tomoko Delos Santos.

A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at the Bullock Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bullock Funeral Home and other times at the home of her mother, Shirley.

Memorials may be made to St. Baldrick’s Children’s Cancer Foundation, 1333 S. Mayflower Ave., Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or Tracy’s Camp, 2031 Crooked Pine Trail, Pinewood, SC 29125.

You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family’s guestbook.

The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.