Special Weather Statement issued for Clarendon

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarendon County effective through 5:30 p.m. At 4:46 p.m. Thursday, radar indicated strong thunderstorms located along a line extending from eight miles southwest of Millwood to near Hebron. Movement was south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea-size hail and lightning are all possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Manning, Summerton, Pinewood and Paxville.