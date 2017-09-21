Sadie Roberson Duke

NEW ZION – Sadie Roberson Duke, 81, widow of Melvin Albertus Duke, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born May 15, 1936, in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late James Montallion Roberson and the late Annie Covington Driggers Roberson. She was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church, the Ladies Sunday school class and the Midway Women’s Circle.

She is survived by a stepson, Steve Duke (Robin) of Hartsville; two sons, Terrell Duke of New Zion and Lyn Duke of Florence; a daughter, Shirlene Duke Blanton of Florence; a brother, Sanford Roberson (Ann) of Lake Junaluska, North Carolina; two sisters, Pauline Evans of Lynchburg and Connie Martens (Steve) of Summerton; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son; a stepson; two brothers; and a sister.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Lowder officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, c/o Wendell Robinson, 1215 Evans Road, New Zion, SC 29111.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

